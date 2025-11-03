Florida man accused of fraudulently taking control of elderly woman’s home as she was being abused: SLCSO

The Brief A Florida man and woman are accused of abusing an elderly woman. During interviews, the victim said she was denied food, restricted from moving freely inside her home, and forced to use the restroom outdoors. Enrique Navedo was charged with fraud-swindle-obtain property $50,000 or more and abuse of an elderly or disabled adult without great bodily harm. Loy Lynn La Pierre, 58, was charged with abuse of an elderly or disabled adult without great bodily harm.



A Florida man and woman are accused of abusing an elderly woman.

What we know:

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation in July after a complaint came into the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) alleging that an elderly woman was being physically abused and neglected by her caretakers. A second report in October raised additional concerns about the victim’s mental and physical health.

During interviews, the victim said she was denied food, restricted from moving freely inside her home, and forced to use the restroom outdoors.

READ: Knife-wielding man choking child shot, killed by Hillsborough County deputy: HCSO

She also said she was forced to shower in a small tent with a garden hose, that only had cold water and no temperature control.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Detectives said they later learned the victim suffered from a chronic, untreated wound that exposed internal tissue and bone, as well as numerous other medical conditions caused by prolonged neglect.

Dig deeper:

Further investigation showed Enrique Junior Navedo, 43, had fraudulently transferred ownership of the victim’s residence into his name through a Quit Claim Deed that appeared to have been backdated and filed more than a year after its alleged signing, according to SLCSO.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Navedo was charged with fraud-swindle-obtain property $50,000 or more and abuse of an elderly or disabled adult without great bodily harm.

Video: Wrong-way, underage Florida DUI suspect almost slams head-on into police officer: ‘I hate you guys’

Loy Lynn La Pierre, 58, was charged with abuse of an elderly or disabled adult without great bodily harm.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the victim knew the suspects.