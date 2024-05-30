Florida man accused of illegally dumping tires caught shooting at alligator: FWC

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida man is facing charges after officers say he shot at an alligator while illegally dumping tires.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were patrolling private property where they previously found thousands of dumped tires when they saw a man enter the property and start shooting at an alligator from the window of his truck.

The officers say after the man fired at the reptile, he threw more tires from his vehicle.

According to FWC, the man was arrested for tire dumping, attempting to take an alligator, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving while in possession of an open container.

It is a third-degree felony in Florida to intentionally kill, injure, possess, or capture, or try to kill, injure, possess, or capture, an alligator or crocodile or its eggs.

Alligator hunting season in Florida runs from Aug. 15 through Nov. 8, but those selected for the new Alligator Super Hunt will have until Dec. 31 to harvest two gators.

Applications for the Alligator Super Hunt and the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program can be submitted at any tax collector’s office, license agent, or online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

