Florida man accused of kidnapping, locking teenage girl inside clothes dryer

The Brief A Florida Keys man faces multiple charges after deputies discovered an out-of-state teenage girl trapped inside a clothes dryer. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued the missing teen on Sunday after she managed to call 911.



A teenage girl is back with a family member after deputies say she was being held against her will by a man in the Florida Keys.

Teenage girl rescued

What we know:

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a teenage girl from out of state called 911 around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday and said she was being held against her will.

When deputies arrived, they said they found her hidden inside a clothes dryer.

Deputies said Christopher Michael Veit restrained her, put her in the clothes dryer and took her cell phone when she said she wanted to leave.

According to detectives, there was ongoing sexual activity between Veit and the victim.

Major Crime detectives said they found several sheets of counterfeit currency while collecting evidence.

The U.S. Secret Service was notified.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and transferred to the custody of a family member. The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Veit was arrested and charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment, interference with child custody, and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Missing teen investigation gaps

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the exact age of the teenage girl or where she lives. It also remains unclear how Veit initially met or knew the victim.