Florida man allegedly takes stolen Amazon van on 20-mile joyride: 'Is your package late?'

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly stole an Amazon delivery van from a driver in Ormond Beach and took it for a joyride.

"Is your package late?" the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

Matthew Darwin Houghtaling is charged with grand theft, meth trafficking and possession of weed after the incident that occurred in Volusia County on Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

The Amazon delivery driver told deputies that he was delivering a package on Creek Bluff Way in Ormond Beach when a man, later identified as Houghtaling, went inside of the van and started it, according to an arrest affidavit. The Amazon driver tried to get Houghtaling out of the van, but he got away.

An Amazon manager contacted deputies because he was able to track the vehicle and watch the surveillance footage from inside, which showed Houghtaling reportedly "nodding off" while driving, the affidavit said. At this point, he was headed westbount on State Road 40 at 70 mph and stopped at a Circle K.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody at the Circle K gas station on State Road 40 and U.S. Route 17 in Pierson on Sunday evening before being turned over to Ormond Beach police. Pierson is located about 20 miles away from where Houghtaling allegedly stole the van.

"Hands up!" deputies are heard telling Houghtaling during his arrest, as seen on bodycam footage from the incident shared by the sheriff's office.

The affidavit said Houghtaling began "rambling" to deputies and apologized for taking the Amazon truck. He said he was "lost in the neighborhood and thought that taking the vehcile would be his way out."

During his arrest and a subsequent search of the truck, deputies found a bag with a glass jar inside of it that had crystal-like rocks, a counterfeit bill, a burnt, glass pipe, and a bag containing a green, leafy substance, the affidavit said. The crystal rocks tested presumptive positive for meth, and the green substance marijuana.

The Amazon manager arrived on the scene to take custody of the Amazon truck and said he wishes to pursue charges on behalf of the Amazon delivery service partner On Time Packages LLC.

Houghtaling told deputies that he was dehydrated, and medics who arrived on the scene said he needed to go to the hospital. After being cleared, he was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Houghtaling remains in custody on $30,500 bond, arrest records show.