Florida man arrested after 2-year-old boy shot to death during dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy.
What we know:
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shortly before midnight on Sunday, 21-year-old Steven Dodson Jr. was involved in a dispute at an apartment on Labelle Street near Cassat Avenue.
During that dispute, investigators said a gun went off, and a 2-year-old boy was killed.
Investigators stated that Dodson fled the scene, and a manhunt ensued.
Dodson was captured within 24 hours with the help of Jacksonville officers, detectives, and U.S. Marshals and arrested.
He is facing charges of:
- Murder
- Attempted murder
- Child endangerment
- Tampering with evidence
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
What we don't know:
It is unclear what, if any, relationship Dodson had with the victim.
What they're saying:
In a post on social media, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wrote, "This is a heartbreaking case, and our thoughts remain with the child’s family. Justice is in motion."
The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.