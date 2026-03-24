Florida man arrested after 2-year-old boy shot to death during dispute

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The Brief A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy. Investigators said Steven Dodson Jr., 21, was involved in a dispute at an apartment when a gun went off and killed the toddler. After running away from the scene, Dodson was captured less than 24 hours later with the help of Jacksonville officers, detectives and U.S. Marshals.



A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy.

What we know:

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shortly before midnight on Sunday, 21-year-old Steven Dodson Jr. was involved in a dispute at an apartment on Labelle Street near Cassat Avenue.

During that dispute, investigators said a gun went off, and a 2-year-old boy was killed.

Investigators stated that Dodson fled the scene, and a manhunt ensued.

Dodson was captured within 24 hours with the help of Jacksonville officers, detectives, and U.S. Marshals and arrested.

He is facing charges of:

Murder

Attempted murder

Child endangerment

Tampering with evidence

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

What we don't know:

It is unclear what, if any, relationship Dodson had with the victim.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wrote, "This is a heartbreaking case, and our thoughts remain with the child’s family. Justice is in motion."