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Florida man arrested after 2-year-old boy shot to death during dispute

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Published  March 24, 2026 10:44am EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy.
    • Investigators said Steven Dodson Jr., 21, was involved in a dispute at an apartment when a gun went off and killed the toddler.
    • After running away from the scene, Dodson was captured less than 24 hours later with the help of Jacksonville officers, detectives and U.S. Marshals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy.

What we know:

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shortly before midnight on Sunday, 21-year-old Steven Dodson Jr. was involved in a dispute at an apartment on Labelle Street near Cassat Avenue.

During that dispute, investigators said a gun went off, and a 2-year-old boy was killed.

Investigators stated that Dodson fled the scene, and a manhunt ensued.

Dodson was captured within 24 hours with the help of Jacksonville officers, detectives, and U.S. Marshals and arrested.

He is facing charges of:

  • Murder
  • Attempted murder
  • Child endangerment
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

What we don't know:

It is unclear what, if any, relationship Dodson had with the victim. 

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wrote, "This is a heartbreaking case, and our thoughts remain with the child’s family. Justice is in motion."

The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

FloridaCrime and Public Safety