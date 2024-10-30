Florida man slams into telephone pole while running from deputies who busted him for drugs during traffic stop

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Deputies chasing a Spring Hill man caught their suspect when he smacked into a telephone pole while running away from a car filled with drugs, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

When Scott Schwirian, 39, and Heidi Reynolds, 36, were pulled over by deputies in the area of Toucan Trail in Spring Hill nearly two weeks ago, detectives said they saw a rolled cigar containing a green leafy substance they identified as marijuana.

According to HCSO, they also found a pill box with the word "Xanax" written on it that had 11 alprazolam pills, and two separate baggies with fentanyl residue inside.

Deputies removed Schwirian from the driver’s seat and an unidentified passenger from the passenger’s seat.

READ MORE: Convicted felon who killed man during argument over bike in 2017 arrested for Plant City shooting

Deputies say the backseat passenger, who was later identified as Reynolds, refused to provide detectives with her name, identification, or exit the vehicle.

Mugshots of Scott Schwirian and Heidi Reynolds. (Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

After trying several times to get her to leave the vehicle voluntarily, Reynolds was escorted out and handcuffed.

While searching the vehicle, deputies say they found three syringes filled with a clear liquid that later tested positive for methamphetamine. They also found a black container with four more marijuana cigarettes.

A blue pack and locked brown safe were also inside the vehicle, according to HCSO.

When deputies tried to arrest Schwirian, they say he ran away, but he didn’t get far. According to deputies, Schwirian ran right into a telephone pole and was immediately detained.

After getting a search warrant for the safe on Oct. 25, detectives found multiple used syringes, new plastic baggies, cut straws containing residue, a digital scale, two separate bags containing a green leafy substance, and six separate baggies containing 40.5 grams of a crystal-like substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Schwirian was charged with resisting an officer with violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of alprazolam, and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $27,000.

Reynolds was arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Due to the trafficking charge, Reynolds was initially held without bond.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: