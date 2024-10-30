Convicted felon who killed man during argument over bike in 2017 arrested for Plant City shooting

A suspect accused of opening fire on a driver in Plant City earlier this month while he was on probation for manslaughter is back behind bars.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Plant City Police Chief Richard Mills announced the arrest of Barron Marion.

In 2017, Marion was 17 years old when he got into an argument over a bike in Plant City and shot and killed the other person, a 51-year-old man.

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said he pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a weapon and tampering with evidence. He was released in January 2024 and began a probation sentence.

According to Chief Mills, on Oct. 16, 2024, Marion walked out of a convenience store located at 516 South Maryland Avenue and interacted with an unidentified man in a black sedan.

He added that as Marion left the property and as the unidentified man was driving away, Marion opened fire and shot multiple rounds at the vehicle.

The man in the black sedan has not been identified, and it is unknown how the pair knew each other. The chief said there is no known motive for the shooting.

Barron Marion mugshot courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Plant City Police Department, a resident in the area said they heard the gunfire and reported that their home had been struck by a bullet. Nobody inside was injured.

Plant City police detectives identified Marion from a previous encounter and gathered evidence and leads.

Investigators contacted Marion’s probation officer and got a warrant violating his probation.

The Plant City Police Department worked with the U.S. Marshals Task Force and additional evidence led marshals to a home in Dade City on Oct. 24.

As the U.S. Marshals, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Dade City Police Department were preparing for a K-9 deployment, they saw Marion jump from a rear two-story window of the home.

Marion entered a heavily wooded area and got away from law enforcement officers. However, he was later spotted getting into a car driven by a woman trying to get away.

Kyloni Lott mugshot courtesy of the Plant City Police Department.

Law enforcement officers stopped the vehicle and arrested Marion. Police say the woman inside was his girlfriend, Kyloni Lott. She was arrested for fleeing to elude, resisting without violence and child neglect.

Marion is in the Pasco County Jail charged with felon in possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in public, shooting at or into a vehicle, shooting at or into a residence, criminal mischief, resisting without violence and violation of probation for manslaughter.

He is now facing 35 years in Florida state prison for violation of probation. He is also facing 105 years in Florida state prison for the new charges.

