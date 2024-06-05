Florida man arrested after trying to meet undercover detective posing as 14-year-old for sex: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man was arrested after having conversations with an undercover detective who was pretending to be a 14-year-old boy for weeks before trying to meet him for sex, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say 50-year-old Bradley Williams talked with the undercover detective for about six weeks before trying to arrange a meeting in Hernando County to engage in sexual acts discussed during their explicit conversations.

According to the sheriff's office, Williams is a resident of Orlando but currently lives in Ocala.

On May 31, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Section, Special Victims Unit, says they were alerted that Williams had made arrangements to meet with what he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

When questioned by detectives, Williams admitted to having the conversations.

At the time of his arrest, deputies say Williams was in possession of condoms, lubrication, and a synthetic stimulant used to enhance sexual experience.

Authorities say Williams was arrested and charged with:

Traveling to meet a minor

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Officials say Williams was bonded out of jail with no restrictions imposed by the out-of-county first appearance judge.

This investigation is ongoing.

