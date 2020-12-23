Florida man arrested for tossing golf clubs at other drivers before punching trooper

article

A North Port man was arrested after he allegedly tossed golf clubs from his van at other cars, then assaulted an FHP trooper who ended up having to use a stun gun on him.

Troopers say they received a complaint this afternoon about the driver heading northbound on Interstate 75, throwing golf clubs from his work van near the Sun City Center Boulevard exit.

When a trooper caught up with him near Fowler Avenue and pulled him over, they say the driver – later identified as Jonathan Edward Day – got out of the van clutching a golf club.

Troopers say Day began to resist while being arrested, punching the trooper and grabbing his radio. That’s when the trooper used his Taser to subdue him.

Day, 41, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, throwing a deadly missile from his vehicle, as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

FHP says any other witnesses or victims should contact them by calling 813-558-1800.