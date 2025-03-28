Video: Florida man accused for shining laser at Pinellas deputies' helicopter

The Brief A man was arrested after deputies said he shined a laser at their helicopter, according PCSO. Pinellas deputies manning the helicopter said they noticed a green laser repeatedly being pointed at the aircraft. This happened while the deputies in the helicopter were assisting deputies on the ground with an aggravated assault call in St. Pete Beach.



A man was arrested after deputies said he shined a laser at their helicopter, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Dann Wagner, 61, was arrested after the incident for one county misusing a laser lighting device, which is a felony, the sheriff's office said.

Mugshot of Dann Wagner. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Pinellas deputies manning the helicopter said they noticed a green laser repeatedly being pointed at the aircraft just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. This happened while the deputies in the helicopter were assisting deputies on the ground with an aggravated assault call in the area of 6850 Beach Plaza in St. Pete Beach.

Deputies said they spotted Wagner shining the light from the balcony of a condo and maintained sight of him. According to PCSO, they zoned in on Wagner on the balcony of 6083 Bahia Del Mar Circle, unit 360.

Once he was arrested, Wagner was taken to the Pinellas County Jail after admitting to the incident, PCSO said.

According to PCSO, knowingly shining, pointing or focusing a laser lighting device on an individual operating a motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft carries a third-degree felony in Florida.

