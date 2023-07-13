Florida man attacked by 7-foot alligator while on morning walk, deputies say

article

A Naples man is recovering in the hospital after deputies say he was attacked by an alligator early Thursday morning.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man was walking in the Forest Glen and Golf Course community shortly after 5 a.m. when an alligator came up and bit him in the leg.

The first deputy on the scene provided first aid while a second deputy kept eyes on the gator to tell a trapper where it was located.

Investigators say the trapper safely captured the reptile, which was a female measuring 6’9", and removed it from the community.

READ: Alligator scares women tubing down Florida river: ‘It’s hissing at her'

It is alligator mating season and Florida residents are encouraged to be cautious around bodies of water and vegetation where an alligator could have a nest. However, it was not known if this female gator had a nest near where the attack occurred.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. FWC administers the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP), which addresses alligator threats in developed areas and protects alligators in areas where they are naturally.

The program uses contracted alligator trappers throughout Florida to remove alligators that could pose a threat to people, pets or property, FWC officials said.

READ: Alligator attacks man in Florida, bites his leg off, officials say

Florida residents and visitors are urged to keep a safe distance if you find yourself close to an alligator and to keep a leash on your pets at all times, according to FWC.

Wildlife officials said you should only swim in designated areas during daylight hours without your pet. Alligators can tend to be more active between dusk and dawn.

READ: Giant gator invades Florida golf course in wild video

FWC also warns against feeding an alligator. It's not only illegal and dangerous, but officials said it can cause alligators to lose their natural weariness towards people, which can lead them to associate people with food availability.

FWC has a toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline (866-392-4286) that residents can call if they are concerned about an alligator. Trappers will be dispatched to remove the animal.