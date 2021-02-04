Florida man attempts to flirt with judge during bond court appearance

A man making a bond court appearance in South Florida tried -- and failed -- to flirt with the judge on Thursday.

Defendant Demetris Lewis appeared in a virtual hearing before Broward County Judge Tabitha Blackmon, WSVN reports.

Moments after stepping in front of the camera, Lewis tried to flatter Blackmon.

"Judge, you are so gorgeous, so gorgeous, judge," Lewis said. "I just had to tell you. You're gorgeous."

Blackmon thanked Lewis for the compliment, but then said, "Flattery will get you everywhere, but maybe not here."

Prosecutors said Lewis had tried to break into a home while three children and their mother were inside. They said the mother watched what was going on from a doorbell camera and a neighbor intervened.

They added that Lewis had been released from prison back in late 2019 after serving a nearly 4-year sentence for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

In this most recent case, Lewis is charged with attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

