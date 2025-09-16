Brooksville man charged after threatening people with knife at Spring Hill gas station: HCSO

The Brief A Brooksville man who threatened people with a knife at a Spring Hill gas station on Saturday is facing aggravated assault charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. When other deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived to assist, Eric Foreman stated that he would stab any deputy that approached him, according to HCSO. Foreman was eventually tased and shot with a less-lethal shotgun before being taken into custody.



The man who threatened multiple people at a Spring Hill gas station on Saturday is facing aggravated assault charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Eric Foreman, 44, was walking around with a knife threatening people near a Mobile gas station before deputies located him across the street at the Exxon gas station.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

When Foreman was confronted, he began moving towards the responding deputy with a knife. That's when the deputy used OC spray gel, causing Foreman to fall to one knee, but he did not drop the knife.

When other deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived to assist, Foreman stated that he would stab any deputy that approached him, according to HCSO.

Foreman was eventually tased and shot with a less-lethal shotgun before being taken into custody.

He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and his bond has been set at $10,000.

Investigators say that nobody was injured during the incident.

