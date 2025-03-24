Florida man forced to strip down to his underwear fights armed kidnapper to escape ‘terrifying ordeal’: HCSO

The Brief A suspected armed kidnapper is accused of forcing a victim to strip to his underwear before trying to shoot him. The victim fought back when the suspect’s gun misfired or jammed and escaped, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Bodycam video shows deputies chasing the suspect, Joshua Yamir Torres, 29, before arresting him on Saturday evening.



A Florida man is recovering after deputies say he was kidnapped, forced to strip down to his underwear and nearly shot at before fighting his accused attacker and escaping when the suspect’s gun misfired or jammed.

What we know:

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, a man who had a significant injury to his face was seen walking on Cedora Terrace in Sebring around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

He told investigators that he had been driving on Main Street in Avon Park when he saw 29-year-old Joshua Yamir Torres walking. The victim said he knew Torres and offered him a ride to Sebring.

As they were traveling south on State Road 17, investigators said Torres pulled out a pistol and struck the victim in the face hard enough to break his nose. Torres then instructed the victim to drive to a secluded spot near Basket Lake, according to HCSO.

Once there, investigators said the victim was forced out of the vehicle and forced to strip down and get on his knees. That’s when, according to HCSO, Torres put the firearm to the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, but it did not go off. Investigators said Torres tried to re-rack the gun and pull the trigger again before the victim fought back and was eventually able to run away into an orange grove.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Highlands County deputies arrested Joshua Yamir Torres after chasing him on foot on Saturday. Image is courtesy of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, Torres drove away in the victim’s car, which was later located in Avon Park with a large amount of blood inside. Torres was found around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday in Sebring.

Bodycam video shows a deputy chasing him on foot before arresting him.

Torres was charged with attempted second-degree murder, armed carjacking, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

What we don't know:

It is unclear how Torres knew the victim or what his motive was for allegedly attacking the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to email Det. Alexander Hill at detectives@highlandsheriff.org or call 863-402-7250. Tips can also be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers on their P3tips app or by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS on your cell phone, or visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking on the "Submit A Tip" button. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

