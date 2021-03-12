Florida man killed after motorcycle crashes into bear

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a bear.

Troopers say the accident occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday on State Road 40 at State Road 19 just south of Lake George and near the Ocala National Forest. They said the 42-year-old man, who was not identified, was heading west when the front of his motorcycle struck a bear that was in the westbound lane.

Investigators said the motorcycle overturned. The Ocala man was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he passed away.

The bear also died after the collision, troopers say.