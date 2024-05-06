Hillsborough deputies made 37 DUI arrests over Cinco de Mayo weekend: 'Reflections of lives saved'

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they arrested 37 people over the Cinco de Mayo weekend.

"DUI enforcement is a top priority for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, especially during high-traffic periods like the Cinco de Mayo weekend," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "These arrests are not just statistics; they are reflections of lives saved from the senseless and tragic impacts of impaired driving. These 37 individuals will now face the consequences of their reckless actions."

One of the people who was arrested was 39-year-old Casey Willard.

Willard was asleep behind the wheel at the E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and N US Highway 301 intersection, according to deputies.

HCSO says he is facing the following charges:

Driving under the influence

Possession of a controlled substance

According to officials, 30-year-old Ivan Wu was also arrested. Deputies say he was previously arrested on Feb. 11 when he was found asleep in his car, which was stopped on the eastbound off-ramp to US Hwy 301 from the Selmon Expressway.

Wu is facing the following charges, according to the sheriff's office:

Refusal to submit to testing

DUI 2nd conviction

"In its continued mission to serve and protect, Sheriff Chad Chronister and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office remain committed to education, enforcement, and ensuring that everyone gets home safely," said HCSO.

