Polk deputies shot in the line of duty released from hospital: 'Our guys are home'

Press play above to watch video from the Polk County Sheriff's Office

Both Polk County deputies shot in the line of duty in late April are out of the hospital as they continue to recover from their injuries.

Video posted Monday on Sheriff Grady Judd's X account provided an update on Deputy Craig Smith and Lieutenant Deputy Chad Anderson, saying they "have a long road ahead to recovery, including rehabilitation and physical therapy."

The deputies were shot on April 27 after responding to a suspicious vehicle in Hunt Fountain Park, just north of Lakeland. PCSO says Kyran Caples opened fire after claiming to be a "sovereign citizen" and refusing to identify himself. Caples died in the shootout.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff Grady Judd sheds light on deadly gunfight with ‘sovereign citizen’ that injured 2 Polk County deputies

Last week, Sheriff Judd told FOX 13 that Smith now has rods in his arms, while Anderson came within a fraction of an inch of being paralyzed or killed.

The sheriff's office has posted a donation fund on its website to help the injured deputies and their families.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter