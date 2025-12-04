Florida man leaves 3 cats to die in trash-filled house with no electricity after moving out: CCSO

The Brief A Florida man was arrested after deputies say he moved away and left three cats to die inside a trash-filled home. The deceased cats were taken to the University of Florida for necropsies. David Ross was arrested on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty.



A Florida man was arrested after deputies say he moved away and left three cats to die inside a trash-filled home.

What we know:

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor contacted the property manager because David Ross had not been seen for nearly three months and flies were gathering on the home’s windows.

The property manager contacted the sheriff’s office, which got permission from the property owner, Ross’ mother, to enter the home and conduct a welfare check.

Once inside, deputies said they found trash throughout the home, which had no working electricity or air conditioning.

Deputies said there were cat feces covering floors, insects on the walls and a strong, putrid odor.

While searching the home, deputies said they found three deceased cats in advanced stages of decomposition.

Deputies said the cats had no way to escape and no resources to survive.

Dig deeper:

Investigators added that Ross was not at the home and was uncooperative when they contacted him by phone.

The deceased cats were taken to the University of Florida for necropsies.

Ross was arrested on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

What they're saying:

"This kind of neglect is disturbing and unacceptable," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. "Animal cruelty has no place in Collier County. We remain committed to seeking justice for animals subjected to abuse and neglect and holding offenders accountable."