Florida woman burns kids who asked for more food after they has already eaten: OCSO

What we know:

Okaloosa County deputies went to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Hospital around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday because they said two children, ages three and five, were brought in with severe, untreated burns on the palms of their hands.

According to the sheriff’s office, a family member claimed that Jeny Soto Duenas, 52, told her that early on Tuesday morning, she intentionally placed both of the kids' hands on a hot griddle and held them down because she was frustrated with them for asking for more food after they had already eaten.

Deputies said Soto Duenas did not get medical help for the children.

The kids, who investigators say suffered second and third-degree burns to their hands, were taken to the USA Burn Center in Alabama for treatment.

Soto Duenas was charged with two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm and is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail.

Investigators said she is also on hold for ICE.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the relationship is between Soto Duenas and the children.

Investigators have not released any details about what led to her being placed on an ICE hold.