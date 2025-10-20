Florida man 'living a seemingly normal life' arrested 4 decades after double murder, arson: LWPD

The Brief A Florida man was arrested more than four decades after a double murder and arson, according to the Lake Wales Police Department. Troy Thorne, 61, was charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of arson for the murders of Harvey and Margaret Bolser. A new investigation was launched in 2022 and DNA evidence in the case was recovered using forensic technology not available in 1985.



More than four decades after a double murder in Lake Wales, a man that detectives say has been "living a seemingly normal life in Tampa," is now in custody.

Troy Thorne, 61, was indicted on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of arson for the murders of Harvey and Margaret Bolser.

Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department.

The backstory:

On February 28, 1985, law enforcement found the two victims dead inside the Swan Apartments, which had also been set on fire. The Bolser's owned the building and were renting a unit to Thorne and another man, Samuel Jones.

Following the murders, both men became prime suspects and Lake Wales police say an intense manhunt began.

Both men were later arrested and Jones was sentenced to life in prison six months later. Thorne, however, avoided jail time, because he was "declared incompetent to stand trial," according to police.

Timeline:

Thorne was held under involuntary examination and bounced around at various facilities until 1993, when he was released. Detectives found that he is now married with three children and has secured a mortgage to buy a house.

In 1995, Thorne was arrested in Hillsborough County for retail theft and served six months probation.

A new investigation was launched in 2022 and DNA evidence in the case was recovered using forensic technology not available in 1985.

What's next:

The investigation remains active as the case enters the judicial system.

