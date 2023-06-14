Stolen booty: Florida man plunders huge Captain Morgan statue from liquor store

A Florida man allegedly swiped a giant Captain Morgan statue from a liquor store, leaving deputies in pursuit of the "landlubber" who was caught on surveillance footage plundering the booty.

The alleged theft happened at what appears to be Beach Discount Liquors in Englewood on May 19, according to surveillance video from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. In the video, you can see a man grabbing a statue of the rum mascot and loading it onto his pick-up truck before he drives away.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

He also has a dog in the car – "'cause a human first mate would have told him this was a bad idea," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES:

Deputies are urging anyone with information on the plundered booty that can "help send him to Sheriff Prummell's locker" to call the non-emergency number at 941-639-2101, send a message on Facebook or submit a tip on the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office app.