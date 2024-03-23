Florida man shoots 19-year-old after losing in fist fight in Flagler County: Deputies

article

A Flagler County man was arrested days after shooting a 19-year-old whom he lost a fist fight with, deputies said.

Antarius Henderson, 23, is accused of walking up to a car and grabbing a gun before shooting at the 19-year-old who beat him in a fist fight.

The incident started on March 16, shortly after 10 p.m., when a small group of men were hanging out at the intersection of East Drain Street and Hymon Circle.

Henderson and the 19-year-old began throwing fists at each other, but shortly ended when the teen bested Henderson, deputies said.

After the short fight, Henderson allegedly walked up to a silver Mercedes, turned around, and began firing a gun.

The 19-year-old was hit twice, once on the left side of the chest and once above the right hip, before returning fire on Henderson and two other alleged shooters.

Pole cameras at the intersection captured the entire incident, which eventually led to Henderson's arrest.

Deputies believe the fight started over a melee that happened in the same neighborhood two weekends before. Henderson was one of six people arrested then for disorderly conduct.

Following the shooting, Henderson's vehicle was spotted at a motel in Palatka, and he was arrested and booked into the Putnam County Jail.