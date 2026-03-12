52 cats seized from Citrus County animal rescue volunteer’s home that had dead cat in bathroom: CCSO

article

A Citrus County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies say they found a dead cat decomposing in a bathroom and seized more than 50 cats from her home.

What we know:

Late Monday evening, deputies with Citrus County went to a home on East Eureka Court in Hernando to do a welfare check on 76-year-old Jill Swaim.

Deputies said everything appeared normal and well-kept outside the home, but they immediately noticed an overwhelming ammonia odor.

It was so strong that some deputies and animal control officers reported experiencing immediate physical reactions, including watering eyes, a burning sensation in the throat, and persistent coughing.

Once inside the home, deputies said they found a lot of feces and urine and found a dead cat decomposing in the bathroom.

Thirteen living cats were found during the initial investigation and removed, according to CCSO.

The next day, animal control officers and CCSO personnel said they removed an additional 39 cats from the home.

All 52 living cats were taken to Citrus County Animal Services for proper housing, comprehensive veterinary examinations, and medical care.

Swaim, who deputies said volunteered with several animal rescue organizations, was charged with 13 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Dig deeper:

While investigating, deputies stated that a rescue organization acknowledged it was aware that Swaim’s home had deteriorated to a condition unsuitable for fostering animals, but the organization had never notified Animal Control.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, CCSO wrote, "We commend our deputies, Animal Control Officers, and Citrus County Animal Services shelter staff for their professionalism and dedication while working in extremely challenging circumstances. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the welfare of both our residents and our animals."

What's next:

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the results of forensic veterinary evaluations on the remaining animals.

What you can do:

Anyone who suspects animal neglect or abuse is asked to call Animal Control at 352-249-2790.