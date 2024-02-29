Florida man tells deputies he used meth hours before causing multi-vehicle crash in Hernando County

Hernando County deputies have arrested a suspected DUI driver accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash in Spring Hill on Wednesday evening.

It happened near the intersection of Spring Hill Drive and Mariner Blvd. around 5:45 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that a man, later identified as Jonathan Pudelek, tried to drive away following the crash.

According to investigators, as he was trying to leave the scene, Pudelek’s vehicle hit another vehicle before running a red light and driving toward a nearby CVS parking lot.

Deputies say witnesses told them that Pudelek’s vehicle jumped the curb where the vehicle first collided with two guy wires connected to a utility pole before hitting three vehicles parked in the parking lot.

Jonathan Pudelek mugshot courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Pudelek, who deputies say appeared to be impaired, told them that he had used methamphetamine several hours before the crash. A glass pipe with trace amounts of methamphetamine was located inside Pudelek's vehicle, according to HCSO.

Pudelek was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, no Florida driver’s license, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

