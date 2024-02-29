Several arrested following fight at Chamberlain High School

Tampa police are investigating a fight that broke out Thursday morning at Chamberlain High School, leading five people to be taken into custody.

School district officials say the fight broke out around 8:30 a.m. between students at Chamberlain and non-students.

"Basically, I was just standing there, and I just seen a whole bunch of kids just swarming in and all them were just fighting. There's a whole bunch of fighting. That's when I seen the police and all them had came in. They eventually got everybody separated. But it was a lot going on," said senior Elijah Canfall.

Cellphone video shared with FOX 13 reporter Ariel Plasencia shows kids running into the school and people screaming.

The school was briefly put on lockdown, but officials say the incident was resolved quickly.

"They got in, de-escalated the situation. We got everything under control. So, proud of my team. We have honestly one of the top school security teams. Our families can feel safe with our students in our schools," said Van Ayres, superintendent of Hillsborough County School.

Police say three students and two adults were taken into custody.

According to school officials, no significant injuries were reported.

