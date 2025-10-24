Florida man throws rock through ICE agent’s car window as his father was being arrested: Police

The Brief A Florida man is facing felony charges after police say he shattered a federal agent’s car by throwing a large rock at its window. Police say 19-year-old Pasqual Velasquez Martin is the son of the man federal agents were arresting at the time. Velasquez Martin was charged with one count of throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, which is a second-degree felony.



A Florida man is facing felony charges after police say he shattered a federal agent’s car by throwing a large rock at its window.

What we know:

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers were sent to a Wawa around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday after ICE and border patrol agents were conducting an operation in the area.

Investigators say while federal agents were making an arrest, 19-year-old Pasqual Velasquez Martin threw a large rock at an occupied agent’s vehicle as it was driving by, shattering the rear back window.

READ: Government shutdown halts ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ court fight

Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Police say Velasquez Martin is the son of the man the agents were arresting.

According to officers, Velasquez Martin took off after the incident, but he was arrested nearby.

READ: H-1B $100k visa updates from Trump administration

Velasquez Martin was charged with one count of throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, which is a second-degree felony.

Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the PSLPD wrote, We also want to once again thank our fantastic supportive community, as a witness stayed on scene to confirm Velasquez Martin was the individual who threw the large rock at law enforcement officers. Let this arrest serve as a reminder, that criminal activity such as this will not be tolerated in our city!"