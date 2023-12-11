Florida man who received 'Waffle House' tattoo arrested after refusing to pay for it: affidavit

article

A man who received a "Waffle House" tattoo from a Florida shop was taken to jail for failing to pay for it, according to an arrest affidavit.

Max Krejckant, 33, of Clearwater, was arrested on a petit theft charge on Dec. 2, deputies said.

On Dec. 2, deputies were called to Ink Godz in St. Petersburg after Krejckant received the $250 tattoo, but when it was time to pay, he alleged he did not have his debit card, an affidavit stated.

He reportedly could not provide proof of having that amount of money in his bank account and allegedly refused to pay the bill after he was given multiple options.

In Krejckant's bag, he only had six dollars and his driver's license, the report stated.

He was booked into the Pinellas County jail and released the next day on a $150 bond.