Florida Mega Millions winner claims record-breaking $1.6B jackpot

The Florida Lottery announced that Saltines Holdings, LLC claimed the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.6 billion from a drawing held on Aug. 8.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winner chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $794,248,882.00.

Officials say the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers and the Mega Ball number.

The series of 32 rollovers from April to August contributed $73.4 million to further education in Florida, according to officials.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased from a Publix located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach. The store got a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, the ticket was claimed at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.