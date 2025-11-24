Florida men in their 80s arrested for exposing themselves to undercover detectives: SLCSO

The Brief Two Florida men in their 80s were arrested for exposing themselves to undercover detectives at a nature preserve, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Claude Higgins, 82, and Dallas Freeman, 87, were both charged with exposure of sexual organs. Undercover detectives arrived at DJ Wilcox Preserve in Fort Pierce on Monday, and they say they were approached by both men within minutes.



A pair of men in their 80s were arrested at a Florida preserve for approaching and exposing themselves to undercover detectives, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The Special Investigations Division was called to the DJ Wilcox Preserve in Fort Pierce on Tuesday after ongoing complaints of lewd and lascivious activity.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

READ: Convicted sexual predator back in custody after cutting off GPS ankle monitor: HCSO

Undercover detectives began montioring the area, and they say they were approached by both men within minutes.

Claude Higgins, 82, and Dallas Freeman, 87, were both charged with exposure of sexual organs.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office says that people taking a scenic walk should not have to worry about this type of inappropriate activity on public land.

"While we can appreciate a scenic nature walk as much as anyone, the Preserve is not the place for extracurricular activities. Consider this your friendly reminder that if you choose to "frolic" inappropriately in our parks, trails, or preserves, you may find your romantic outing ending with a set of handcuffs, and not the kind you intended."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube