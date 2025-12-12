Youth programs like St. Pete's Teen Flex Night help curb teen violence

The Brief St. Petersburg's Teen Flex Night is a weekly program that invites teens in the city to come to a rec center to spend their Friday night. The program rotates between multiple recreational centers each week. This program keeps kids off the streets because it engages them in other activities.



The Teen Flex Night program brings together kids from across St. Petersburg to a recreational center in the city and allows them to spend their Friday night in a safe location with adults they trust.

What we know:

The program provides the kids with pizza and activities to fill their weekend and keeps them off the streets.

A program staff member said teens are learning a lot outside the classroom during Teen Flex Night.

"I get to love on them, teach them the things that they're not learning at home," said Y'Bray Reid, the Teen Supervisor, Campbell Park Recreation Center. "And the Teen Flex program, I think is great because they're not in the streets, we’re watching them, they're protected, and we know they're getting a meal."

Why you should care:

Staff with the program said this helps keep kids off the streets and out of trouble.

"You're in the gym, you're playing, you're not out with a gun," Reid said. "You're not out breaking into anyone's car because you're in the gym. You're being supervised."

Staff said it is making a difference in teens' lives and their community.

"I am just so happy to see that the outside kids are not only wanting to come, but they're wanting to come in earlier and saying when can we start coming in," said Ketmana Howell, the Center Director, J.W. Cate Rec Center.

The Teen Flex Night program rotates between two and three rec centers in St. Pete each Friday, allowing kids to explore other areas and meet new kids and staff in a safe way.

What they're saying:

Parents said it is all about support.

"It keeps them busy. You know, they don't have time to go out and other things," said Christopher Hincklui, J.W. Cate Parent. "We like the structure here and it teaches them discipline."

Regina Frazier is a youth development worker. She said this program allows kids to just be kids.

"Today, kids have so many options and to be able to come into a safe, fun and inclusive space and not have to worry about you know what's going on around and just be in the moment," Frazier said.

Frazier said connecting with the kids is key, and it keeps the teens coming back.

"I mean all these kids want is a chance to show that they're capable of so many more things than a lot of people think that they are," Frazier said.

Some gyms, such as the J.W. Cate, host open gyms every week to give kids an outlet no matter what.

"I just like that our kids are already attending, but now it's getting out there that, hey, J.W. Cate is open," Howell said. "Every Friday you can come in, any kids."

What's next:

Organizers said there is always room to grow with programs like these.

In the future, they might include other activities like games and video games to get more kids interested in the program.

For information on locations, just click here.