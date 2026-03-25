Florida middle school student accused of stabbing 2 students, 1 adult on campus

The Brief A 12-year-old middle schooler is accused of stabbing two students and an adult at a Florida middle school. The adult, who is a paraprofessional at Walton Middle School, was treated and released, but, as of Wednesday, the two students were still in the hospital. The suspect has been formally charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, wearing a mask during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and disrupting a school function.



A 12-year-old is facing charges after deputies say the Florida middle school student stabbed two students and one adult while on campus on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a stabbing was reported at Walton Middle School in DeFuniak Springs in DeFuniak Springs in the morning.

A school resource deputy who was already on site responded immediately and notified school staff.

Minutes later, the 12-year-old suspect was detained a block away from the school and a knife was found in a retention pond, according to WCSO.

Two students and an adult who was a paraprofessional were taken to an area hospital for injuries.

The paraprofessional was treated and released, but the students were still hospitalized on Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

The suspect has been formally charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, wearing a mask during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and disrupting a school function.

The suspect is being held without bond.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing have not been made publicly available.

What they're saying:

"This incident was brought under control within minutes due to the swift response of our School Resource Deputy, patrol deputies, and our partners at the DeFuniak Springs Police Department," said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. "We remain committed to supporting the victims, their families, and the Walton Middle School community as this case moves forward."

The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.



