Florida live midterm election results: US Senate

The Brief The Florida midterm election is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released. Sen. Ashley Moody and Angie Nixon are competing for the U.S. Senate.



Florida Republican Ashley Moody and Democrat Angie Nixon are both vying for the U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in the 2026 midterm elections.

This was originally Secretary of State Marco Rubio's seat in the U.S. Senate before he was appointed to President Donald Trump's cabinet after the 2024 elections. Moody was appointed by DeSantis to take the role in Rubio's place and has been campaigning to secure the remainder of Rubio's term since launching her bid earlier this year.

When are election results released?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.

Live election results: US Senate

Live election results: Florida Map

Florida election results: County by County