Polk County teachers, staff to receive pay boost next school year after funding hike approved

The Brief Polk County voters approved a one-mill property tax increase to raise $80 million annually for classroom safety, staff salaries, and core academic operations. The typical homeowner will pay an additional $259.42 annually, with local charter schools receiving 18% of all funds collected. School employees will receive an across-the-board base pay raise of $3,700 beginning next school year, running through June 2031.



Polk County public school employees will receive an immediate pay boost next school year after voters approved a property tax increase expected to generate $80 million.

Polk County tax approval

What we know:

Polk County voters approved a one-mill property tax increase Tuesday to fund teacher retention, school safety, and core student programs. The tax measure generates approximately $80 million annually, with $13.6 million — an 18% cut — earmarked directly for area charter schools.

The average homeowner in the county will pay an extra $259.42 per year under the measure. District officials said the revenue stream will run through June 2031.

Education funding breakdown

By the numbers:

The approved tax structure delivers a $3,700 boost to base salaries across the board for teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and other support personnel. Supporters noted that the base raise will likely climb in future years as overall county property values rise.

The ballot measure aims to bring employee pay in line with surrounding school districts while tackling severe staffing shortages.

School leadership reactions

What they're saying:

District leadership and the teachers union both hailed the outcome as a show of public trust for local classrooms.

Stephanie Yocum, the president of the Polk Education Association, highlighted the immediate relief the referendum brings to critical vacancies.

"Almost a quarter of our vacancies are in ESC, which is our special education program, and those are our most needy and vulnerable children. This millage will not only help us recruit people and retain staff, but it will also help us in our ESC positions that are very hard to fill right now," Yocum said.

Polk County Superintendent Fred Heid pointed to long-term academic strides despite historical revenue limits.

"For the past five years, our student performance has been improving, despite our district being one of the lowest-funded in the state," Heid said in a statement. "This additional funding source, made possible by voters, will be the boost we need to rise even higher."

Salary implementation schedule

What's next:

Teachers and staff will not see the salary increase reflected in their paychecks until the start of the next school year. The tax rate will remain in effect until June 2031.