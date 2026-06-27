I-75 reopened after semi-truck trailer detaches, crushes SUV: FHP
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Two women were hospitalized Saturday morning after an oversized tractor-trailer part detached and crushed their SUV on northbound I-75.
I-75 semi crash
What we know:
A 36-year-old Kansas man was driving a tractor-trailer with two oversized trailers attached to each other northbound in the outside lane of I-75. At the same time, a 23-year-old Georgia woman and her 22-year-old female passenger were traveling northbound in a Subaru Forester in the center lane.
Florida Highway Patrol said around 9:52 a.m. near Milepost 280, a 70-year-old Havana man driving a Dodge Ram 2500 helper vehicle for the semi-truck unlocked the rear trailer to help the semi change lanes.
This action released the back of the trailer, which swung left and smashed into the Subaru, FHP said.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The trailer, which was an empty evaporator tank, rode over the top of the Subaru. Both vehicles ground to a halt, completely blocking all northbound lanes until it was cleared around 11:40 a.m.
Thankfully, two women inside the crushed Subaru only had minor injuries. Emergency crews transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Unresolved crash details
What we don't know:
Officials have not stated if the helper vehicle driver will face any legal charges for unlocking the trailer during the lane change.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a highway incident report, which explained how the vehicles collided, as well as local emergency response details.