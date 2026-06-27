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I-75 reopened after semi-truck trailer detaches, crushes SUV: FHP

By Lindsey Gimbert
FOX 13 News
Hillsborough County
Published June 27, 2026 2:21 PM EDT
Published June 27, 2026 2:21 PM EDT
article

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Brief

    • A massive tractor-trailer crash on northbound I-75 near Milepost 280 blocked all lanes Saturday morning following a lane-change collision.
    • An empty evaporator tank broke free from an oversized hauler and overrode a passing SUV, trapping it underneath.
    • Two Georgia women riding in the smashed vehicle escaped with minor injuries and are recovering at an area hospital.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Two women were hospitalized Saturday morning after an oversized tractor-trailer part detached and crushed their SUV on northbound I-75.

I-75 semi crash

What we know:

A 36-year-old Kansas man was driving a tractor-trailer with two oversized trailers attached to each other northbound in the outside lane of I-75. At the same time, a 23-year-old Georgia woman and her 22-year-old female passenger were traveling northbound in a Subaru Forester in the center lane.

Florida Highway Patrol said around 9:52 a.m. near Milepost 280, a 70-year-old Havana man driving a Dodge Ram 2500 helper vehicle for the semi-truck unlocked the rear trailer to help the semi change lanes. 

This action released the back of the trailer, which swung left and smashed into the Subaru, FHP said.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The trailer, which was an empty evaporator tank, rode over the top of the Subaru. Both vehicles ground to a halt, completely blocking all northbound lanes until it was cleared around 11:40 a.m.

Thankfully, two women inside the crushed Subaru only had minor injuries. Emergency crews transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Unresolved crash details

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated if the helper vehicle driver will face any legal charges for unlocking the trailer during the lane change.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a highway incident report, which explained how the vehicles collided, as well as local emergency response details.

Hillsborough County