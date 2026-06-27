I-75 reopened after semi-truck trailer detaches, crushes SUV: FHP

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The Brief A massive tractor-trailer crash on northbound I-75 near Milepost 280 blocked all lanes Saturday morning following a lane-change collision. An empty evaporator tank broke free from an oversized hauler and overrode a passing SUV, trapping it underneath. Two Georgia women riding in the smashed vehicle escaped with minor injuries and are recovering at an area hospital.



Two women were hospitalized Saturday morning after an oversized tractor-trailer part detached and crushed their SUV on northbound I-75.

I-75 semi crash

What we know:

A 36-year-old Kansas man was driving a tractor-trailer with two oversized trailers attached to each other northbound in the outside lane of I-75. At the same time, a 23-year-old Georgia woman and her 22-year-old female passenger were traveling northbound in a Subaru Forester in the center lane.

Florida Highway Patrol said around 9:52 a.m. near Milepost 280, a 70-year-old Havana man driving a Dodge Ram 2500 helper vehicle for the semi-truck unlocked the rear trailer to help the semi change lanes.

This action released the back of the trailer, which swung left and smashed into the Subaru, FHP said.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The trailer, which was an empty evaporator tank, rode over the top of the Subaru. Both vehicles ground to a halt, completely blocking all northbound lanes until it was cleared around 11:40 a.m.

Thankfully, two women inside the crushed Subaru only had minor injuries. Emergency crews transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Unresolved crash details

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated if the helper vehicle driver will face any legal charges for unlocking the trailer during the lane change.