Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Jacksonville boy

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Curtis Hill, who was last seen in the area of the 11450 block of Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville.

Hills is 4’2", weighs 60 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black pants with a gaming controller symbol on them.

Hill may be with Kimberly Williams, who’s 6’1," weighs 180 pounds, wears a blonde wig and has brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, dark pants, and black sandals. She was also carrying a small purse with a rainbow on it.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

