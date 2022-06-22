Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Fort Myers baby, 2-year-old

article

A statewide alert has been missing for two missing children from Fort Myers.

Police say 2-month-old Genesis Barrios and 2-year-old Yazmin Barrios have been missing since Monday. Both were last seen in the 1800 block of Maravilla Avenue in Fort Myers.

Genesis is described as 1 foot 8 inches tall, 12 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue onesie. She may have a pink blanket with her.

Yazmin is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, 26 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a two-piece short sleeve pink and bottom top with silver stars.

The children may be with 25-year-old Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and 35-year-old Inmer Barrios. Authorities did not have information on Evelin's weight or height but said she has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans. Evelin is known to have a tattoo on her left inner forearm.

Inmer is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2013 gray Dodge Dart with the Florida tag, QFGB59. Officials did not specify the relationship between the missing girls and the two adults.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.