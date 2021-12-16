Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Fort Myers girl

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Edilsy Roca, who was last seen in the area of 1400 block of Gardenia Ave in Fort Myers.

She was last seen wearing a gray crop top, black sweatpants, and black sandals.

Roca is 5-feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort

Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

