Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Fort Myers girl
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Edilsy Roca, who was last seen in the area of 1400 block of Gardenia Ave in Fort Myers.
She was last seen wearing a gray crop top, black sweatpants, and black sandals.
Roca is 5-feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort
Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.
