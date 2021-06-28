Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Fort Myers teen

article

A statewide alert for a missing Fort Myers teenager was issued Sunday.

Fort Myers police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are searching for 16-year-old Alexander Connolly, who was last seen Sunday in the 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.

He is described as a white male with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’7 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He has a scar on his right eyelid.

No information was provided on the circumstances leading up to his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or dial 911.