Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Marion County teen

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for 13-year-old Isabella Bowles who was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Southwest 178th Terrace in Dunnellon, Florida.

Bowles is 5’3", weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a rainbow-striped, long-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans.

Bowles may be with Ashley Holmes and Codey Beloit. Holmes is 5’2," weighs 145 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Beloit is 6’1," weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Holmes has tattoos on her neck and shoulders. Beloit has a tattoo of devil horns on his temples and tattoos on his neck.

They may be traveling in a 2012, gray Dodge Caravan, FL tag number Y563UE. The vehicle is missing the front bumper and the front passenger door is a noticeably lighter gray.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (352) 732-9111 or 91