Florida Missing Child Alert issued for newborn baby who may be with 2 Florida adults

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for a 9-day-old baby who was last seen in Palm Bay, Florida.

Ryder Stroud was last seen in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle and may be in the company of Kylee Barta and James Stroud.

Barta is a white female, who is 5’5", weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Stroud is described as a white male, 5’ 11" tall with brown hair and green eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2001, black Acura CL, FL temporary tag number DGK9123. The vehicle's front bumper may be partially white.

FDLE did not provide a photo or description of the missing newborn.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at 321-264-5201 or 911.

