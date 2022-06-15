Florida Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida boy

article

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for 12-year-old Yvens Clervoir, who was last seen in the area of the 400 block of NE 11th Avenue in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Yvens is 5’3" tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, black pants, and black-and-white Vans shoes.

Yvens may be traveling on a black bicycle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to contact the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100 or call 911.

