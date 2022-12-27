Florida mom calls 911, confesses to stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death: police

article

Police in South Florida arrested a mother who they said confessed to murdering her 3-year-old daughter two days after Christmas.

North Miami Beach police responded to an apartment complex around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning after they said 24-year-old Jellisa Amoya Baxter called 911 and confessed to stabbing her young daughter to death.

(Courtesy: Miami-Dade Corrections)

When officers arrived, they found Baxter in the living room of the apartment. Investigators soon discovered the toddler's body on the floor with multiple "deep stab wounds" to her face, neck and chest, according to an arrest report obtained by WSVN.

The little girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and her mother was taken into custody.

A crime scene tarp covers the front door of the apartment where a 3-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her mother, North Miami Beach police said. (Courtesy: WSVN)

Several neighbors at the apartment complex told WSVN that Baxter had been going through a hard time financially, and recently had her water shut off.

Authorities charged Baxter with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. She is being held without bond.