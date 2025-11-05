Florida mom of missing girl last seen in June faces new charges

The Brief The mother of a missing Florida girl who hasn’t been seen since June is now facing more charges. Passha Davis was arrested in Broward County on Tuesday and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. Davis’ 10-year-old daughter, Gabrielle Terrelonge, is at the heart of a Florida Missing Child Alert that was issued earlier this week and has not been found.



The backstory:

Davis’ 10-year-old daughter, Gabrielle Terrelonge, is at the heart of a Florida Missing Child Alert that was issued earlier this week.

According to WSVN, Davis’ bond was set at $100,000 and she has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Pictured: Gabrielle Terrelonge. Courtesy: FDLE

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the child was last seen on June 21 in Hollywood, FL.

However, WSVN reports that Terrelonge was not reported missing until Oct. 29, after authorities discovered her mother had been incarcerated in Florida.

FDLE upgraded the case to a Missing Child Alert ‘due to an ongoing investigation.'

Terrelonge was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black long pants and white Crocs.

The Missing Child Alert stated that she may be in the company of her mother and that they may have traveled to Orlando.

Pictured: Passha Davis. Courtesy: Broward County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

In an interview with WSVN, a relative, who did not want to be identified, said she has been fighting to take Gabrielle into her home because the girl and her mother had been living on the streets.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call FDLE or the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 911.