Florida now allows charter schools to move into underused public school facilities

The Brief Florida Board of Education approves major expansion of charter schools through the "Schools of Hope" program. New rule allows charter schools to move into underused facilities at any public school, even high-performing ones. Supporters call it healthy competition, while critics argue it creates unfair, unfunded burdens on local districts.



Florida’s Board of Education has voted to expand the reach of charter schools across the state, building on the "Schools of Hope" program created in 2017.

That program was originally designed to give families in struggling districts more options outside of failing schools.

The backstory:

This year, lawmakers loosened restrictions — allowing charter operators to expand beyond low-performing neighborhoods and even move into high-performing campuses if they have vacant or underused classrooms. The new rule also requires districts to hand over facilities rent-free, while providing utilities and support services.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis touts school choice as Florida welcomes Success Academy to state

Supporters, including Governor Ron DeSantis, say the change is about opportunity and competition.

"In terms of students, I think it's healthy that schools compete for students. I think it’s healthy… if a charter school is offering better programs and parents have more confidence, then other schools will have to earn that trust back," Gov. DeSantis said.

The other side:

But public school advocates urged the board to vote against the expansion, calling it harmful to traditional schools.

"I’m not opposed to school choice. Parents should have options, but choice only has meaning when every school is given the resources to succeed. Stand for fairness, transparency, and students over corporate interests," said Alan Pola at the last Board of Education meeting.

What's next:

The debate comes as Success Academy, New York’s largest charter network, announced plans to expand into Florida. Backed by a $50 million pledge from businessman Ken Griffin, the network aims to open its first schools in Miami-Dade by 2027, with a goal of 40 campuses statewide over the next decade.