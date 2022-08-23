Florida nurse accused of trapping, raping woman inside hospital on-call room

National Sexual Assault Hotline: If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, help and resources are available. The 24-hour hotline is 800-656-4673.

A certified registered nurse anesthetist at a hospital in Volusia County is accused of trapping a woman in one of the hospital's on-call rooms, where he then sexually assaulted her.

Joel Gingery, 57, was arrested Monday by Ormond Beach Police and booked into jail on charges of false imprisonment and sexual battery, according to the arrest report. Gingery, who also reportedly owns a Jujutsu business, had one of his Jujutsu students meet him outside Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where they went then up to a room on the fourth floor, the report said.

The woman told deputies that Gingery put an adjustable table in front of the on-call door, which prevented it from being able to open, and then raped her.

Gingery reportedly called the woman several times. During one of those phone calls, police listened in.

"Hey, I'm sorry I put you through that. Can you forgive me?" Gingery reportedly told the woman over the phone.

Gingery was arrested and declined to talk to police. He appeared before a Volusia County judge on Tuesday afternoon, where his bond was set at $75,000. Gingery told the judge he would have a private attorney represent him.

In a statement, Halifax Health said it is cooperating with law enforcement and that Gingery had been placed on unpaid leave.

"The University of Florida takes accusations of sexual assault seriously and we are committed to providing a safe, secure environment for our doctors, nurses, staff, patients, their families and visitors. UF and Halifax Health are fully cooperating with law enforcement as part of their investigation into a university employee working at Halifax Health. The employee’s access to Halifax Health Medical Center has been revoked and the employee has been placed on unpaid leave pending employment action," the hospital said in a statement.