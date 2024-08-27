Florida park plan opposition growing with protest at Honeymoon Island State Park

Protesters are gathering steam in Florida as opposition grows to a plan that would see recreational facilities like pickleball courts, disc golf courses and even hotels built at a batch of state parks.

The developer of a golf course that had been proposed for Dickinson State Park near West Palm Beach has already backed out of a plan to build the course.

Now, protesters at Honeymoon Island State Park are demanding the rest of the proposals also be withdrawn.

"Everybody knows the outdoor activity is great for mental and physical health," said Andrea Benninger of Clearwater. "But the parks are for preservation, not for pickleball."

More than a hundred protesters gathered in front of the entrance to Honeymoon Island State Park on Tuesday afternoon, which under the DEP's Great Outdoors Initiative, would see the addition of four paved pickleball courts.

The protest was one of four held statewide today, and they are coordinated by the Sierra Club.

Other parks will see pickleball, disc golf, cabins and even a 350-room hotel at Anastasia State Park on the east coast.

"I definitely have faith," said Benninger. "I hope that it's not too little, too late, as things are a little bit sneaky on the front end."

The state delayed until next week a batch of public hearings saying the public interest has forced them to find new venues.

The initial outcry over a proposed golf course at Dickinson State Park forced the developer to abandon the idea.

"I think the DEP is taking their answers from someone higher than them," said State Rep. Lindsay Cross. "And I'm hoping that with events like this today and people continuing to speak out against these proposals that the governor and DEP will recognize that, you know, stay away from our state parks."

The plans have drawn bipartisan push back on a scale that is unusual for Florida.

Protesters hope that will lead the state to recognize their plea to not fuss with areas that wildlife and people depend on to be free of disturbances.

"I think they will if they think it's going to hurt them demonstrably in the election," said Larry Castle of Dunedin.

The state has not said when the public hearings will be rescheduled. They were originally scheduled to be held Tuesday.

They have insisted that the proposals can be done with minimal impact to habitats.

"Once this is destroyed, it can never be brought back," said Dixie Sparks of Palm Harbor.

