Dunedin residents speaking out against plans to build pickleball courts at Honeymoon Island State Park

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Dozens of demonstrators lined the entrance of Honeymoon Island State Park this weekend, speaking out against a proposed development plan by the state to construct lodges, pickleball courts and other amenities in at least nine parks across Florida.

"They're proposing the addition of pickleball courts here at Honeymoon Island, which is not something anyone asked for," explained one of the group's organizers, Michelle Birnbaum. " The reason we come out here is because it is incredibly beautiful, and peaceful."

The massive barrier island park is also home to a number of plant and animal species.

READ: Pushback grows against Florida State Parks development plans

"We have areas where you can hike to see eagle's nest, owls, ospreys, no one who comes to visit this gorgeous park, which is perhaps one of the most visited parks in the entire state, come out here and ask where the pickleball courts are," Birnbaum stressed.

Avid parkgoers like Birnbaum and Erik Cantie, are leading local efforts to raise awareness. They created a group called "Protect Honeymoon Island State Park,' and it already has more than 2,000 members just days after being created.

"Even the pickleball players don't think it's a good idea," Cantie told FOX 13. "That's something we found out on our Facebook group page. Everyone was like, 'watch out for the pickleball players, they're coming for you.' But it's just not true. Everyone is like, you know, I don't want to play pickleball on the beach."

Dunedin City officials agree.

They released a statement soon after plans from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, dubbed, 'The Great Outdoor Initiative" were released.

It read:

"Honeymoon Island, the most visited state park in Florida with more than one million visitors a year, is known for its pristine beaches and natural habitat. It is clear, given the number of visitors a year, the park should remain just the way it is."

Demonstrators added that they'd like to see funds allocated towards making the park an even more pristine place for those visitors.

"Lets start with better access for the handicap or let's fix the bathrooms," Cantie said.

Angela Grannan, who has worked as both an environmental consultant and real estate broker for more than two decades, said there are other locations that should be considered instead of nature preserves.

"I understand the need to protect the natural areas, conserve them; and I also understand the desire to progress and develop. The two just don't really align," Grannan explained. "Maybe you can find these areas that are a more underutilized and closer to city centers that provide accessibility for others, instead of natural areas."

The Florida DEP pushed back meetings about the proposed changes that were originally scheduled for this week "due to overwhelming interest" in the initiative.

The meetings are expected to take place the week of Sept. 2, but exact dates have not been announced.

They also launched a website for Floridians to give their feedback. For more information, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: