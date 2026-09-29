Florida pharmacist accused of writing fake oxycodone prescriptions

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The Brief The Williston Police Department arrested a Walgreens pharmacist after she allegedly created fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone. Officers said they found approximately 52.5 grams of oxycodone in her car, which authorities said is an amount consistent with trafficking. Police said Tiffany Timmons scanned her own driver's license to complete the fraudulent transactions and faces 44 charges.



A Williston Walgreens pharmacist faces 44 criminal charges after police said she wrote fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone and used her own driver's license to process the sales.

Williston Walgreens pharmacy investigation

What we know:

The Loss Prevention team at a Williston Walgreens reported a pharmacist to police on Sept. 23 after noticing suspicious oxycodone prescriptions. Investigators identified the employee as Tiffany Timmons and said she created multiple fake prescriptions for fictitious patients to get controlled substances.

Because state law requires a driver's license scan to purchase controlled substances, Timmons allegedly scanned her own license to complete the transactions. Police got a search warrant for her vehicle and, with help from the Levy County Sheriff's Office, found about 52.5 grams of oxycodone and two more fake prescriptions inside. Timmons was arrested on 44 charges and taken to the Levy County Jail.

Community safety and missing details

What we don't know:

Authorities said there is currently no evidence indicating any of the stolen pills reached the Williston community. Police have not released details on how long the alleged scheme was taking place or whether additional charges will be filed.

Police chief responds to arrest

What they're saying:

Williston Chief of Police Mike Rolls praised the teamwork that led to the arrest in a statement shared on social media.

"It is always great to report when a person involved in this type of activity is removed from our communities," Rolls said. "I would like to thank Walgreens Loss Prevention, Patrol/Detective Witt, Lt. Confessore, and the LCSO for their partnership and great teamwork throughout this investigation."