Powerball $842 million ticket won; 2 winning $1 million tickets sold at Florida Publixes

One lucky winner in Michigan rang in the new year in style, claiming the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on the first day of 2024.

The winning numbers for the drawing on New Year's Day were white balls 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball 1. The jackpot marks the sixth largest in the game's history and the game's first since October 11.

Meanwhile, in the Sunshine State, two Florida Publix stores sold winning tickets for the second-tier prize worth at least $1 million.

A $1 million ticket was sold at the Publix on 10928 Cross Creek Boulevard in Tampa, and a $2 million ticket was sold at the Publix on 1537 NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard in Port Saint Lucie.

The Powerball jackpot now sits at $20 million for its next drawing slated for Wednesday.