Florida ranchers fighting to preserve the state's green space

Many Florida ranchers say conservation easements are a way to save their way of life, the state's food supply as well as clean air and water.

Rancher Jim Stickland says he tells new residents how ranch owners can help them.

"What I tell them is if you enjoy Florida, we're going to help," Strickland said. "If you like clean water, we're going to help. If you want to talk about climate change, we're going to help."

Strickland is helping lead a push for conservation easements provided by the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

The landowner sells their development rights to the state and agrees to permanently manage the land as green space.

Supporters say the easements have an advantage over the public purchase of the land, because taxpayers aren't saddled with maintaining the land.

"Conservation easements are a wise use of our taxpayer dollars, because we are never going to be able to buy all the land outright that we need to conserve," said Julie Morris, director of the Florida Conservation Group.

Landowners are now offering hundreds of thousands of acres for conservation easements.

Ranchers and some environmental groups are urging the legislature and the governor to approve hundreds of millions of additional dollars for the program.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson says he supports expanding the program.

"To make sure we have a place to grow our food, protect our aquifer, and to make sure we're taking care of our wildlife corridor," says Simpson. "There's no downside to this program. The downside is not funding it."

The deadline for new applications was last week. Supporters are now lobbying the legislature to approve new funding.